Toronto is getting all you can eat BBQ on a rooftop patio

What's the first thing Torontonians do as soon as it starts to get slightly warm outside? Throw a barbecue, of course.

The Broadview Hotel is hosting the Ultimate Summer BBQ Series on May 19, May 26 and June 2. On those three days, you'll be able to pay $25 for an all-you-can-eat pass that includes an Eastbound beer. Additional beers will be available for $5.

The menu will consist of a rotating selection of grilled meats, sausages, burgers and grilled veggies, plus another rotating selection of coleslaw, corn on the cob, potato salad, macaroni salad, cornbread and mixed greens on the side.

The series will take place in the Lincoln Hall + Terrace area of The Broadview Hotel. The Hall is over 3,000 square feet, and the rooftop Terrace area is around 1,000 square feet and overlooks Queen Street.

That's space for a lot of hungry BBQ lovers and thirsty beer drinkers.