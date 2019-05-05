The best and worst McDonald's in Toronto

McDonald's in Toronto is either total poison or carb-loaded treasure, depending on your perspective. Despite your opinion on the brand itself, locations can vary wildly in terms of cleanliness and service, though the neighbourhood and people inside these fast food outposts arguably have a greater impact on their overall appeal.

Here are my picks for the best and worst McDonald's locations in Toronto.

Best

You wouldn’t think it, but some of the best places to grab a Big Mac are actually in subway stations since you can get in and out quickly. This location is both inside a convenient transit hub and also usually offers pretty quick service.

st.clair subway station = best = get in and GTFO — Cooking Quidnunc (@CookingQuidnunc) April 30, 2019

This location actually reopened recently so it's been renovated more recently than most, and it’s usually pretty nice in here in addition to being across from the museum and U of T campus.

The one across from the ROM is pretty nice. — Tracy (@takenderdine) May 2, 2019

Not only is this location close to a gym and an LCBO, it's also near a strip of rehearsal studios so it’s perfect for post-practice fuel. It's also equipped with self service ordering stations, tons of seating and a drive-thru. The giant parking lot where it’s situated makes it easy to find a space, and there’s a bus stop right outside.

Dupont and Dufferin is fabulous. — la fiume (@lshank) May 1, 2019

Near event venues like Scotiabank Arena, the staff here are skilled at pumping out the free fries when Raptors score enough 12-pointers. A general port in a storm for weary travelers of all kinds.

The WORST: King and Bathurst, just trash.



The Best: Atrium or Union station (those free McDonald’s fries, damn those lineups go by quick! — BC (@BigOLBrii) May 1, 2019

This location is well-situated for OCAD students in search of a cheap meal, and they have a reputation for good service.

Worst: King and Bathurst

Best: Grange foodcourt those guys are a well oiled machine

Second Best: Dundas and Bathurst - there are frequently crazy people there, and the staff is not only good at their job but better at empathy/boundary-setting than most social workers — something terribl(ly meta) (@gblekkenhorst) April 30, 2019

Worst

You absolutely do not want to hit up this McDonald's after a concert at one of the many popular venues nearby, because this location gets completely chaotic.

Broadview and Danforth after a concert is the pit of hell — soj (@sojsojsoj) April 30, 2019

You're generally going to want to stay away from major downtown streets when it comes to McDonald's. It seems the demand is just too great at spots like these where cleanliness and service tend to fall by the wayside.

Worst ... King and Bathurst ... Hands down — Asif S (@apachesif79) April 30, 2019

Yeah, just avoid King when it comes to McDonald's, but this Parkdale strip mall location of the chain is hands down one of the worst if you ask almost anybody. Apparently they even run out of items sometimes.

King and Dufferin. How do you run out of McChickens? — Phi (@phiphiesta) April 30, 2019

It almost doesn't seem to matter what time of day you hit up this location, it seems to be constantly mobbed. It's hard for staff to monitor its two levels, and it’s often filled with loud boisterous people who have been out on Queen, usually drinking heavily if it’s nighttime.

Queen and Spadina is the worst by a mile — John Slighte (@JSlighte) May 1, 2019

The McDonald’s where Roncesvalles, King and Queen intersect is not only pretty terrible, it's also easily beat out by so many other late night options right next to it that are arguably better. Why even bother?