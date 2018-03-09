Long-shuttered Toronto McDonald's is finally set to re-open

A long-standing Toronto McDonald's is about to reopen after temporarily closing many years ago.

The McDonald's across from the ROM at 192 Bloor St. West looked over the University of Toronto St. George Campus for over four decades until it closed in 2013 as part of a redevelopment project.

fav if ur still pissed about the mcdonalds on bloor closing — Shannon McKechnie (@s_mckechnie) February 7, 2015

But now it appears that it's coming back after what seemed to many as five long, arduous years.

The prime location once boasted three floors and huge front-facing windows. It was very popular with students, tourists and nearby residents, serving as both a go-to for early morning breakfast, late night hangouts, and everything in between.

Pitch idea: "What does the Ave/Bloor McDonalds mean to you?"

I'm sure there's some heartfelt stories — Lisa Power (@l1sapower) April 16, 2016

The McDonald's is set to finally re-open sometime this spring.