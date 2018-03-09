Eat & Drink
Long-shuttered Toronto McDonald's is finally set to re-open

A long-standing Toronto McDonald's is about to reopen after temporarily closing many years ago.

The McDonald's across from the ROM at 192 Bloor St. West looked over the University of Toronto St. George Campus for over four decades until it closed in 2013 as part of a redevelopment project.

But now it appears that it's coming back after what seemed to many as five long, arduous years.

The prime location once boasted three floors and huge front-facing windows. It was very popular with students, tourists and nearby residents, serving as both a go-to for early morning breakfast, late night hangouts, and everything in between.

The McDonald's is set to finally re-open sometime this spring.

