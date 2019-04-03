The top 5 vegetarian ramen in Toronto

Vegetarian and vegan ramen in Toronto definitely aren't as popular as their cha-shu covered, bone broth counterparts. Still, there are places in the city that offer meat-free (and sometimes egg-free) bowls of these quintessential Japanese noodles for the plant-based eaters.

Here are the top vegetarian ramen in Toronto.

Considered some of the best ramen in the city, Isshin in Little Italy and Assembly Chef's Hall offers three different types of tasty vegetarian bowls. Best part is, you can also make them vegan by subbing the egg noodles with gluten-free rice noodles, for a little extra coin.

Plant-based eaters flock to this restaurant in the Church-Wellesley Village for its Spicy Creamy Vegan ramen. You'll get thick wheat noodles instead of the egg kind, and every bowl comes with a thick veggie broth, spinach, tofu, and chili oil.

This popular ramen house seasons their single veggie broth with Japanese sake, Mirin sweet vinegar and some mineral rock salt for extra flavour. They don't have any vegan subs, but you can get a vegetarian bowl at one of their many locations including in North York and Koreatown.

Just because you eat plant-based, doesn't mean you can't enjoy a quality Japanese noodle soup. This famous operation by North York Centre has a vegetarian ramen with a creamy potato soy milk broth, roasted corn, pickled beets, and tofu nuggets.

Unlike its original location by Yonge-Dundas Square, this Annex outpost of the popular ramen spot offers a thick soy milk-based soup with white miso. If you're looking for a filling portion of veggies, this one comes packed with baby carrots, broccoli , and mushrooms.