Popular Toronto pub forced to close after triple rent increase

Yet another business in Toronto is being forced to close because of a rent increase.

On April 20, The Thirsty Duck at Queen and Carlaw will have its last service. This will change the face of that corner even more than the construction that's been notoriously plaguing the storefront for nine months.

Though neither owner Cherie Stinson nor the Duck landlord could be reached for comment, a post by Stinson indicates that a triple rent increase had been proposed, and that along with construction woe, it's made it impossible for the neighbourhood pub to stay open.

Stinson also owns Eastside Social just a few doors down, and tells customers to head there from now on for the famed Halifax donair or fish and chips. She and husband Joey Skeir also own Pollyanna on Gerrard East.

Stinson has been a Leslieville resident for over 17 years, and is only one of many business owners in Toronto's eastern neighbourhoods to have to say goodbye to a long-held address.