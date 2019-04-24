The top 5 new restaurants on St. Clair West

New restaurants that have come to St. Clair West have brought the neighbourhood new places to eat sushi, plus tapas and stunning gourmet eats.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in the St. Clair West area.

There's a new destination for Ethiopian food near Lansdowne. Heaping plates of injera come piled high with chicken or beef. There's also lots of vegetarian options.

The starring element at this restaurant near Dufferin is a sushi bar with a rotating selection of imported fish made into nigiri, right before your eyes.

Beautiful plating is just the beginning of the experience of a wondrous meal at this pretty restaurant at the corner of Arlington.

This place on Bathurst just south of St. Clair serves all the Japanese classics like sushi, hand rolls, tempura and yakitori.

This pretty restaurant near Lansdowne serves all sorts of tapas along with gourmet sandwiches, wine and coffee.