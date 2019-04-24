Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
st clair west restaurants

The top 5 new restaurants on St. Clair West

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants that have come to St. Clair West have brought the neighbourhood new places to eat sushi, plus tapas and stunning gourmet eats.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in the St. Clair West area.

Flavours of Sheba

There's a new destination for Ethiopian food near Lansdowne. Heaping plates of injera come piled high with chicken or beef. There's also lots of vegetarian options.

Shunoko

The starring element at this restaurant near Dufferin is a sushi bar with a rotating selection of imported fish made into nigiri, right before your eyes.

FK

Beautiful plating is just the beginning of the experience of a wondrous meal at this pretty restaurant at the corner of Arlington.

Kiyo

This place on Bathurst just south of St. Clair serves all the Japanese classics like sushi, hand rolls, tempura and yakitori.

Mercado Negro

This pretty restaurant near Lansdowne serves all sorts of tapas along with gourmet sandwiches, wine and coffee.

st clair westThank you to St. Clair Village by Canderel™ for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Shunoko

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 new restaurants on St. Clair West

There's now an escape room game on a train near Toronto

Beyond Meat burgers are coming to Toronto grocery stores

Toronto neighbourhood upset after local Starbucks says it's closing

This Week on DineSafe: Pizza Pizza, Mean Bao, Subway, Queen Street Warehouse

The top 5 Syrian restaurants in Toronto

10 cheap brunch restaurants in Toronto

Toronto restaurants want you to fork over hundreds for your brunch