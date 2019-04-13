Eat & Drink
caribbean toronto

The top 5 new Caribbean restaurants in Toronto

Toronto has been blessed with a lot of great new Caribbean restaurants lately. Typically boasting reasonable prices, generous portions, and bold flavours, these are the most recently opened spots serving jerk chicken, patties, oxtail, roti and other favourites.

Here are the top new Caribbean restaurants in Toronto.

Allwyn’s Queen West

A beloved joint that serves some of Toronto’s best jerk chicken and patties has answered the prayers of the downtown crowd by opening this location at Queen and Spadina.

Maracas

Get your dry-ice tiki cocktail on until late at this new Kensington Caribbean spot by the same person behind now-shuttered Caribbean Sunset.

Golden Krust

This New York chain now has its first proper GTA location at Sheridan Mall in North York, serving their signature patties including chee-zee beef.

Scotty Bons

Build your own Caribbean-style poutine, roti or sandwich and add unconventional toppings like jalapeno at this new Scarborough spot.

Roywoods Union Station

This Toronto chain has been killing it lately with this third location conveniently situated in Union Station’s bustling brand new food court.

