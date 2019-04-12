Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
last call ontario

Last call could soon be extended in Toronto past 2 a.m.

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Free alcohol in gambling parlours? Beer and wine at corner stores? Legal drinking in public parks? Check, check, and ​[probably] check, depending on where in Ontario you live.

The Doug Ford government's first-ever provincial budget, tabled yesterday, holds plenty of promise for those who like to imbibe—but that's only one half of the boozy equation, according to budget documents.

"The rules around the retail sale and consumption of beverage alcohol in Ontario are outdated and unique in Canada, imposing unnecessary burden, restriction and complexity on Ontario businesses," reads the government's budget.

"As such, Ontario’s Government for the People is moving forward with the promise to improve consumer choice and convenience, and to create more opportunities for businesses."

Along with drastically boosting the number of retail outlets that can sell alcohol, the province intends to expand alcohol service hours for licensed establishments (read: bars, restaurants and golf courses).

Hours of service would start at 9 a.m., seven days a week, under the new budget, as opposed to the current legal start time of 11 a.m.

No specific time has been proposed for a new last call, but the province did hint during yesterday's budget announcement that drinking hours would be extended beyond the current 2 a.m.

"The government will continue consulting further on measures related to the additional extension of hours," reads the budget. "These changes will improve choice and convenience, and provide more opportunities for businesses."

This wouldn't be a huge change for the people of Toronto, where last call is regularly extended until 4 a.m. for up to weeks at a time during major city-wide events such as Pride, Fashion Week, Nuit Blanche, Canadian Music Week, Indie WeekToronto Music Passport and TIFF.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Chick-fil-A reveals the location of its first Toronto restaurant

Last call could soon be extended in Toronto past 2 a.m.

New rules mean Toronto bars and restaurants can start promoting Happy Hours

Ontario government to allow drinking in parks and public areas

One of Toronto's favourite bakeries was just bought by a grocery chain

Jollibee confirms three new Toronto locations opening next year

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Three Monks and a Duck, Stackt Market, Chat Bar

The top 50 restaurants for a date night in Toronto