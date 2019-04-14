Eat & Drink
The top 10 cheap eats restaurants near Ryerson campus

Cheap eats are easy to find near Ryerson campus. Even if you've only got a few bucks to your name, these place have something on the menu with flavour and substance you can afford.

Here are my picks for the top cheap eats near Ryerson.

Yonge Street Warehouse

This multi-level bar near Yonge and Dundas is notorious for their bar food menu that’s $5.95 across the board, though be warned: drinks are a different story.

Chaska Express

Veggie kathi rolls are $7.99 at this location of an Indian street food brand located in the food court of the Atrium on Bay.

Ginger

This location of a popular Vietnamese chain near Yonge and Dundas has banh mi for $5.25 and pho starting at $7.75.

Fleets Food

Rice bowls, mac n’ cheese, curries and other comforts all ring in at under $10 here, with rotating soups and stews from the hot table going for just $3.99.

Phoenix Cafe

Most Hong Kong and Malaysian fusion eats from this spot are under $10. For $6.50, grab a satay beef noodle dish that’s a far better version of the instant cup you could make in your dorm.

Burrito Boyz

This location of a popular chain near campus serves filling burritos for cheap.

Patties Express

Seriously tasty patties are just $1.89 from this casual standing-room-only spot on Elm.

The Hummusiah

Hummus-based fare is primarily vegetarian and vegan as well as totally halal from this place with lots of options under $10.

Banh Mi Boys

There’s a Yonge and Dundas location of this popular sandwich chain serving affordable Vietnamese.

Basil Box

Health-conscious meals for $9.45 from a location of this that's practically on Ryerson campus take the guesswork out of feeding yourself properly within a student lifestyle.

Hector Vasquez at Phoenix Cafe

