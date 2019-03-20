Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
parkdale vegan toronto

New Toronto snack bar wants to take Parkdale back from the vegans

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Doomie's has relocated from its original location in Parkdale, and what's replacing it is decidedly non-vegan.

IST (referring to Indian Standard Time) claims to be Toronto's first ever Indian snack bar.

They announced their March 29 opening at 1263 Queen West on Instagram, along with a post reading "This is not a vegan snack bar" captioned "We're taking back the neighbourhood" with the hashtags #notvegandale and #thisisparkdale.

The community has been in an uproar as of late over something of a "rebranding" of Parkdale as "Vegandale" with the opening of a slew of new vegan businesses run by branding company The 5700 Inc.

Not only have those wanting to keep Parkdale as Parkdale stood in opposition, members of the unofficial Vegandale have accidentally alienated their own by unwittingly serving dairy at one of those restaurants.

Though the Instagram post is clearly meant to attract attention, in the comments they do state "we don't discriminate on food choices. All are welcome."

Lead photo by

Kevin Konnyu

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

New Toronto snack bar wants to take Parkdale back from the vegans

Starbucks to debut new strawless lids in Toronto

Win tickets to Tastemaker Toronto

Toronto is getting North America's first Garfield-themed restaurant

Drake's new Toronto sports bar is opening this week

Cheesecake Factory might open another location in Mississauga

Toronto is getting another cheesecake on a stick pop-up

This Week on DineSafe: Miku, Wheat Sheaf, Chubby's, Kairali, Wing Machine, Aroma