New Toronto snack bar wants to take Parkdale back from the vegans

Doomie's has relocated from its original location in Parkdale, and what's replacing it is decidedly non-vegan.

IST (referring to Indian Standard Time) claims to be Toronto's first ever Indian snack bar.

They announced their March 29 opening at 1263 Queen West on Instagram, along with a post reading "This is not a vegan snack bar" captioned "We're taking back the neighbourhood" with the hashtags #notvegandale and #thisisparkdale.

The community has been in an uproar as of late over something of a "rebranding" of Parkdale as "Vegandale" with the opening of a slew of new vegan businesses run by branding company The 5700 Inc.

Not only have those wanting to keep Parkdale as Parkdale stood in opposition, members of the unofficial Vegandale have accidentally alienated their own by unwittingly serving dairy at one of those restaurants.

Though the Instagram post is clearly meant to attract attention, in the comments they do state "we don't discriminate on food choices. All are welcome."