Amy Carlberg
Posted 40 minutes ago
Iconic Toronto sushi restaurant closes after 30 years

Amy Carlberg
Posted 40 minutes ago
It’s the end of an era: a Japanese restaurant that opened in Toronto in 1989 as sushi gained North American popularity has now closed.

Hiro Sushi announced this month that they are now closed due to chef Hiro Yoshida’s retirement. Their last day of service was December 29, 2018.

The announcement was made both on their website and in a notice posted on their door at 171 King Street East

The restaurant was originally located on Church before moving to King East in 1998, where it remained until its now-announced closure.

Chef Yoshida is credited with being one of the first to introduce omakase to Toronto, and the restaurant was known for its intimate vibe.

