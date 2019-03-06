A Toronto balayage salon wants to start serving Japanese highballs

Step aside, Her Majesty’s Pleasure and Rod, Gun & Barbers, there’s another salon trying to sling booze in town.

Album Hair at 639 Queen East, from the same owner behind Dat Salon, has applied for a liquor license to start serving red and white wine, as well as Japanese whisky. The move is motivated by their lengthy services, mostly balayage and full highlight treatments that can take anywhere from one to three hours.

Aiming to start serving within the next few months, Album wants to have a designated bar area within the salon. The award-winning parlour plans to serve highballs made using imported Suntory whisky and Japanese Asahi carbonated water.

Salon owner Dat Tran says he was only partially inspired by other salons in town serving alcohol. He also wanted clients to bring in their partners and friends for a more social experience.