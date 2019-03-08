Popular Toronto restaurant abruptly closes after four years

After four years on Ossington, while revellers around them celebrated the new year, Omaw quietly closed its doors. Their last service was on January 31, 2018.

It seems that the concept of elevated Southern sharing plates wasn't clicking with the neighbourhood, according to chef Adrian Nimman.

Those who are fans of the Food Dudes concepts (which Omaw and Nimman are a part of) need not worry about the space changing over into entirely different hands, however.

Apparently a back area, which has most recently been used for DJ nights and similar events, is going to be converted into another Blondies space.

This will be their third location after a Commerce Court spot that's slated to open soon, the original location found in Leslieville. Food Dudes is also known for sibling restaurants Rasa and Sara.

With an aim to open Blondies on Ossington this summer, it's uncertain for now whether the street-facing part of the restaurant will also be part of a large, expanded Blondies, or if there will be a collaborator or other concept taking up the reins in that area.