Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
omaw toronto

Popular Toronto restaurant abruptly closes after four years

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After four years on Ossington, while revellers around them celebrated the new year, Omaw quietly closed its doors. Their last service was on January 31, 2018.

It seems that the concept of elevated Southern sharing plates wasn't clicking with the neighbourhood, according to chef Adrian Nimman.

Those who are fans of the Food Dudes concepts (which Omaw and Nimman are a part of) need not worry about the space changing over into entirely different hands, however. 

Apparently a back area, which has most recently been used for DJ nights and similar events, is going to be converted into another Blondies space.

This will be their third location after a Commerce Court spot that's slated to open soon, the original location found in Leslieville. Food Dudes is also known for sibling restaurants Rasa and Sara.

With an aim to open Blondies on Ossington this summer, it's uncertain for now whether the street-facing part of the restaurant will also be part of a large, expanded Blondies, or if there will be a collaborator or other concept taking up the reins in that area.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto Food Events: Craft Beer Festival, Pizza Showdown, Free Rice Noodles, Sugar Shack

Popular Toronto restaurant abruptly closes after four years

10 new Toronto restaurants you can eat at for under $10

A popular Toronto jerk spot is opening a downtown location

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Cru, Aviator, Kupfert & Kim

A Toronto balayage salon wants to start serving Japanese highballs

Toronto neighbourhood doesn't want popular cafe to serve booze

35 essential breweries in Toronto