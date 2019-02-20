One of Toronto's favourite candy stores is closing

One of Toronto’s best sources for candy, cereal, chips and cookies of all kinds is leaving their Dundas and Ossington home.

Sweet Addictions Candy Co. is closing down that spot at 1134 Dundas West, leaving their Mississauga shop at 1400 Aimco Boulevard as their only location. They were known for stocking rare products impossible to find anywhere else, and for being great at filling customer requests for special items.

Sweet Addictions posted the sad news to their Instagram page with the announcement that all their stock at the store was on sale.

Fortunately, you can still access their entire Wonka-like inventory online, and they’re going to be offering free shipping across the GTA.