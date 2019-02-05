Malaysian chain PappaRoti closes Toronto location after only 6 months

Just six months after opening a location in Chinatown, Malaysian coffee bun chain PappaRoti has closed its only downtown location and moved to Square One in Mississauga.

The chain felt it was a better fit for the brand and use of resources, taking the plunge to relocate from Chinatown to a more prime location apparently better suited to their demographic.

Supposedly, the change has been successful for PappaRoti, with plans to expand even further in Mississauga with a table service location on Confederation Parkway opening in April or May of 2019.

This isn’t the first time the Toronto outpost of the chain has closed down and changed locations; an initial food court stall in the Bramalea City Center didn’t last either.

With over 400 locations worldwide, PappaRoti is known for their coffee caramel buns made of roti dough stuffed with ice cream and finished off with colourful toppings like sprinkles and candy.

Thankfully these delightful sweet treats aren’t disappearing from the landscape forever...just from downtown.