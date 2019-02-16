10 new places in Toronto to warm up with hot chocolate

Hot chocolate in Toronto is the thing to get when you want to warm up. These recently opened places do justice to a nostalgic sweet treat with the power to brighten up even the coldest, darkest winter day.

Hot chocolate is decorated with a puff of whip cream and mini chocolate balls at this Upper Beaches cafe.

Accompany a hot chocolate at this New Toronto Aussie-style cafe with a Lamington or another baked good inspired by Australian sweet treats like Hummingbirds or Fairy Bread.

Get a hot chocolate made with Chocosol chocolate flakes and sea salt while you wait for your bike to be repaired at this two-in-one St. Clair shop.

The hot chocolate at this cafe at the nominal Plaxton and St. Clair is just as beautiful as the sandwiches stuffed with smoked meat from sibling business Adamson Barbecue.

This cafe at Mimico and Lake Shore Boulevard actually makes its own whipped cream, which you can even get in a raspberry flavour with your hot chocolate. Each one is made by melting dark cocoa to order and combining it with steamed milk, and finished off with marshmallows and cocoa nibs.

The hot chocolate at this bakery tucked away at the back of a BMV comes decorated as intricately as any latte.

You can get some of the most adorable hot chocolate in the city from this new outpost of a local small chain of independent coffee roasters/cafes.

This cafe at Bloor and Bathurst whips up hot chocolate that’s basic but removes the chill from your bones like nothing else.

Hot chocolates at this postage stamp cafe on Hounslow’s Heath just off St. Clair West have tops that are as foamy and frothy as their cappuccinos.

Hot chocolate is offered two ways at this new location of one of Toronto’s favourite indie cafe mini-chains: with marshmallows or without. As smooth and glassy as any flat white.