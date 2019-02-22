10 new cafes for studying and free WiFi in Toronto

New cafes for working and studying in Toronto have WiFi hookups as dependable as you are. These recently opened coffee shops have places to sit, outlets, snacks and lots of caffeine to help you hustle.

Here are my picks for new cafes for studying and free WiFi in Toronto.

Hide out from the world for a little bit while you get cracking on your current tasks at this Westmount side street outpost of one of Toronto’s most popular mini-chains. Order a coffee and a breakfast sandwich and you’re ready to get started.

Space may be tight at this cafe on Hounslow’s Heath just off St. Clair West, but that makes it easy to draw inspiration from the rotating cast of characters often breezing through here. Plus, nothing gets the juices flowing like one of their frothy cappuccinos.

This cool, airy space at Plaxton and St. Clair East has WiFi, lots of tables, and books scattered about to put you in a studious frame of mind. Nothing keeps a work session going like one of their sandwiches stuffed with Adamson Barbecue meats.

Plenty of space, WiFi and a tucked-away location make this Lake Shore and Mimico cafe an ideal space for concentration. Curl up in an armchair by the window with a hot chocolate with house whipped cream and your course books.

Study in style at this King West shop with WiFi as strong as their cortados and sophisticated interior design. The pastry case is always full of goodies to reward yourself with.

Not only can you work on the WiFi at this bakery near Osgoode station, you might even find a few extra resources while you’re here as it’s located inside a BMV.

This popular Toronto coffee roaster’s newest location on Ossington is equipped with WiFi and a ton of seating for the laptop army that regularly invades.

Work during the day on the WiFi at this charming cafe in the Annex, then tell your friends to meet you there at night when it turns into a bar. How efficient!

This high-ceilinged cafe at Queen and Broadview brings together serious and social vibes with comfy, hefty armchairs and a couch, plus giant photos to make you feel artsy and creative.

Pen a prologue of your own within the cheerful and relaxing confines of this little Upper Beaches cafe, and bounce it off others for feedback using their WiFi. Scan best sellers on the shelves in here for motivation.