Tokyo's famous ramen shop is opening its first downtown Toronto location
If you're more of a hopeless ramen-tic than a lovebird, this February has brought some very exciting news.
Konjiki Ramen, Tokyo's world-famous, Michelin-level shop, is finally opening a downtown location at 41 Elm. They've had a location for about a year now near North York Centre station, their first overseas.
That location is partnered with a Saryo dessert spot in the same space, and for this new spot they'll be partnering with one of Japan's best tempura and tendon brands, Akitmitsu.
Chef Atsushi Yamamoto is also currently working on ramen recipes exclusive to this location.
The current projected soft open for Toronto's newest Konjiki Ramen location is set for sometime in March or April. Fingers crossed the lineups won't be as long as they’ve been in North York and Japan.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments