Tokyo's famous ramen shop is opening its first downtown Toronto location

If you're more of a hopeless ramen-tic than a lovebird, this February has brought some very exciting news.

Konjiki Ramen, Tokyo's world-famous, Michelin-level shop, is finally opening a downtown location at 41 Elm. They've had a location for about a year now near North York Centre station, their first overseas.

That location is partnered with a Saryo dessert spot in the same space, and for this new spot they'll be partnering with one of Japan's best tempura and tendon brands, Akitmitsu.

Chef Atsushi Yamamoto is also currently working on ramen recipes exclusive to this location.