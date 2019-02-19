Japanese chain Crazy Crepes opening first Toronto location

A store that sells over 60 varieties of Japanese crepes is soon opening their first Toronto location.

Crazy Crepes promises their first location in Canada is “coming soon” to 366 Church Street. Founded in the year 2000, the popular chain already has over 50 locations worldwide.

Japanese crepes tend to be known for being a little crispier than French ones, and filled with raw as opposed to cooked ingredients.

Frankly, the flavours of the crepes don’t seem that “crazy,” though they do have delicious-sounding combinations like mango cookies n’ cream, peach chocolate, and banana rocky road.

They also do epic layered ice cream parfaits. One thing’s for sure, Crazy Crepes stands to become another yummy addition to our colourful local pancake scene.