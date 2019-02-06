Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Chinese restaurant chain Green Tea opening first downtown Toronto location

Once found only in Markham, the popular chain specializing in Southern Chinese cuisine Green Tea Restaurant is finally opening a downtown location in Toronto.

Coming soon to Chinatown, the location will mark the second-ever overseas outpost for the Chinese chain. They’re known for serving Hangzhou-style eats with a menu of items like BBQ pork and shrimp skewers served in flaming tinfoil tents.

The grand opening of the new location at 261 Spadina (near Dundas) should be sometime in early March. Expect a similar menu to the Markham location, but with some surprise new gimmick dishes.

Green Tea is willing to expand further in Toronto, but for now they’re focusing on opening this downtown location. Flaming shrimp skewers for all!

