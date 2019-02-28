Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto caribbean

Popular Caribbean joint shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Golden Patty is Kensington Market’s golden boy of beef patties no longer. The shop serving hot table items and baked goods, as well as making their own patties, has been closed down due to several health code violations.

A notice of four infractions was posted to Toronto Public Health’s food safety website showing that the spot had been shut down on February 26.

Of those four infractions, three were deemed "crucial," with the condition for closure being "food premise maintained in manner adversely affecting sanitary operation." The outcome of issuing the Summons and Health Hazard Order is still pending.

Two other "crucial" notices to comply are listed as "fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration" and "food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food," with one "significant" notice to comply for failure to "protect against harbouring of pests." 

Golden Patty passed their two most recent inspections previous to this one, in January 2019 and September 2018.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Golden Patty

