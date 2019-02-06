Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
big house pizza toronto closing

Toronto pizza joint famous for their Big Mac pie is closing

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After seven years in business, one of the Danforth’s favourite spots for pizza is closing.

Big House Pizza right near Donlands station will sling its last pie on March 3. It’s a simple matter of the lease being up, and apparently the landlord wants to expand a neighbouring business using the space.

It’s possible Big House Pizza may relocate or that other projects may be in the works, but in a statement posted to Facebook, owner Julian and manager Ian say they’re taking some time to regroup.

The joint has become well-known not only for their “Sir John A. McDonald” (a pizza essentially topped with everything that’s on a Big Mac), they’re also beloved for eccentrically named pies like “John Candyed Ham,” “Ain’t No Mis-Steak Dinner,” “Chicken in Da Club” and even a Jamaican beef patty pizza called “No Patty, No Cry.” 

There is one silver lining for Toronto pizza lovers, though.

The last person to order a pizza on March 3 will get their food for free (after a photo of the pizza is taken for posterity, of course) and win a Big House prize pack. They’re also offering to sell multiple-litre jugs of their garlic dip and John A. sauce to get their regulars through this hard time.

Even if you don’t get the prize, it still might not be the last you see of Big House Pizza: they’re encouraging fans to keep checking their social media for potential updates.  

Lead photo by

Joshua Chong

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurants could soon sell boozy drinks earlier in the day

Toronto pizza joint famous for their Big Mac pie is closing

Chinese restaurant chain Green Tea opening first downtown Toronto location

Malaysian chain PappaRoti closes Toronto location after only 6 months

10 restaurants for Valentine's Day 2019 in Toronto

Peruvian chain Chotto Matte announces Toronto opening date

This Toronto restaurant lets you dine in a heated igloo

Starbucks Canada announces plans to donate all of its unsold food