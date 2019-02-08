Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Popular gluten-free bakery opening second Toronto location

The bakeshop known for making some of Toronto’s favourite gluten-free cookies, muffins, brownies and cinnamon buns is opening a second location.

Poised to set up shop at Bathurst and Dundas in April 2019, Almond Butterfly owner Melody Saari promises lots more seating (with banquettes!), an efficient flow throughout the space, and beautiful design by Tiffany Pratt.

You can follow Saari on Instagram for further updates on the shop as she and the Almond Butterfly team go through the process of setting up the new space.

The shop will be located at 792 Dundas Street West, in the vacant space between Patois and Holy Noir.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

