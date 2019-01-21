This Week on DineSafe: Pizza Pizza, Victory Cafe, Mr. Sub, Yuk Yuk's, Freshii, Wendy's

This week on DineSafe a number of Toronto's most popular chain restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors. A Pizza Pizza, Wendy's and Freshii all landed conditional passes last week.
See what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Freshii (121 King St. West)
- Inspected on: January 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
In Japan (124 Atlantic Ave.)
- Inspected on: January 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
- Inspected on: January 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: January 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Re-served contaminated low-risk food, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.
- Inspected on: January 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pizza Pizza (19 Marie Labatte Rd.)
- Inspected on: January 16, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 16, 2019
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Yuk Yuk's (224 Richmond St. West)
- Inspected on: January 16, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Mr. Sub (4020 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: January 17, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (40 Eglinton Ave. East)
- Inspected on: January 17, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wendy's (570 Kipling Ave.)
- Inspected on: January 17, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 18, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: January 18, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.