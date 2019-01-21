This Week on DineSafe: Pizza Pizza, Victory Cafe, Mr. Sub, Yuk Yuk's, Freshii, Wendy's

This week on DineSafe a number of Toronto's most popular chain restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors. A Pizza Pizza, Wendy's and Freshii all landed conditional passes last week.

Freshii (121 King St. West)

Inspected on: January 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Future Bistro (483 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: January 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

In Japan (124 Atlantic Ave.)

Inspected on: January 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.

Inspected on: January 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Inspected on: January 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Re-served contaminated low-risk food, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.

Victory Cafe (440 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: January 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizza Pizza (19 Marie Labatte Rd.)

Inspected on: January 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Shahi Karahi Restaurant (633 Markham Rd.)

Inspected on: January 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: January 17, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (40 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: January 17, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 17, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Tzatziki Restaurant (873 Pape Ave.)