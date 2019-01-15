Popular Toronto juice company is getting into cannabis

Juice company Greenhouse has been harnessing the power of plants to promote wellness in the form of cold-pressed beverages for years now, so it should come as little surprise that they want to incorporate the non-psychoactive component of cannabis in a new line of drinks.

“CBD shows evidence-based promise as a functional wellness ingredient. Through new product innovation, we’re excited to explore the potential of a plant whose health-giving properties have long been overshadowed by its flashier psychotropic ones,” says co-founder Emma Knight.

One of Toronto’s best juice bars with multiple locations, Greenhouse also already makes nut milks, kombuchas, shakes and booster shots.

Apparently they dismissed the idea of juicing cannabis (valued for its high anti-inflammatory potential) years back, but returned to the concept post-legalization.

A strategic partnership with cannabis and wellness investment and operating platform Canopy Rivers including $9 million in financing aims to get the line off the ground.

No date has been given on when the products will be available. But, other plans for Greenhouse involve continuing to expand beyond Ontario.