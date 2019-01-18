Popular Toronto bakery responds to scathing online reviews

One of Toronto’s favourite independent bakeries is the latest business in the city to fire back at a negative review.

In an Instagram and blog post, Roselle addressed negative comments made online they felt were unfair. Essentially, the reviews posted by two people only identified as “K & J” complained about the business being closed for the holidays, even though their holiday hours were clearly posted on their website and other relevant social media.

One comment complained “that they never update their hours,” saying they had tried to visit the bakery three times while it was closed. Roselle addressed this by pointing out that they only close once a year for two weeks to give their tiny staff of six a deserved break.

The complaints continued to say that one of the times when the shop was closed, Roselle staff were “just sitting inside taking retro hipster photos of themselves.”

Aside from the fact that “retro hipster photos” aren’t really a thing (they probably meant selfies), it turns out that what was actually happening was an interview and photoshoot with local magazine Foodism.

As if that weren’t enough, the comments go on to suggest that since the bakery was closed (for a reasonable amount of time while fully informing the public) it must be a front for something, a fake restaurant similar to a stunt in London, “or one of those new Instagram museums” (also not really a thing).

Roselle started out simply by responding, “This is one of the most hurtful things I’ve ever read about us.” The next time you think about suggesting a business might be totally made up just because it was closed for the holidays, maybe think about the years of hard work (four in this case) put into it.

Roselle even states in their own post that they welcome constructive criticism, but the support they’ve received since writing it proves how unfounded some negative reviews can be.