Farm Boy announces opening date for second Toronto location

The newest location of beloved local organic grocery chain Farm Boy is opening soon at the corner of Lake Shore and Leslie.

At over 20,000 square feet, this marks the 28th outpost for the brand. Opening on January 31, a grand opening event on February 2 will have lots of free samples plus free face painting and an appearance by mascot Lulu the cow for kids.

Known for its huge range of products and grab-and-go items prepared fresh in store, this location will have a 36-foot salad and hot bar, sushi, flatbread pizza, roasts cut to order, over 400 cheeses and 15 types of scratch-made soup.

Like the Etobicoke location, there will also be a sit-down area with WiFi.

In business since 1981, Farm Boy is slowing becoming Ontario’s answer to Trader Joe’s, though similar chains like Organic Garage are putting up competition. Toronto is starting to have a few great options for organic grocery shopping, and it's great.

Tanya Mok

