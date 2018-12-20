Toronto is getting two downtown Asian night markets next summer

Ready your eating mouths, Toronto food fans: The ultra-popular Waterfront Night Market celebrates its tenth year in existence this summer and, to celebrate the occasion, it's expanding. Huge time.

The annual Pan-Asian festival of food, drink, dessert and lifestyle will be taking over Ontario Place this summer for not one but two full weekends.

This will only be the festival's second summer at Ontario Place's West Island (previously, it took place in the Port Lands), but patrons appear to have loved the change so much that organizers are literally doubling the event.

The first festival will run from June 7-9, with a repeat taking place from August 9-11.

"Two hungry night markets coming in 2019!" reads a preliminary announcement from the creators of Toronto's Waterfront Night Market. "The ultimate festival of festivals just got tastier!"

Few details have been released at this point, but Ontario Place remains listed as home base for the event series. Keep tabs on their website for future updates about vendors, tickets and performers.