dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Riz, Starbucks, Weston BBQ Restaurant, Wahlburgers

This week on DineSafe, I am happy to announce that we finish 2018 off with no restaurant closures. Instead, we see chains like Starbucks and Wahlburgers land conditional passes.

Discover which other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Starbucks (494 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: December 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Furama Cakes and Desserts (248 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: December 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Riz (1677 Bayview Ave.)
  • Inspected on: December 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food area.
Wahlburgers (46 Blue Jays Way)
  • Inspected on: December 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Weston BBQ Restaurant (1872 Weston Rd.)
  • Inspected on: December 29, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 6, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

