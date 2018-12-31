This Week on DineSafe: Riz, Starbucks, Weston BBQ Restaurant, Wahlburgers

This week on DineSafe, I am happy to announce that we finish 2018 off with no restaurant closures. Instead, we see chains like Starbucks and Wahlburgers land conditional passes.

Discover which other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Starbucks (494 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: December 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Furama Cakes and Desserts (248 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: December 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Riz (1677 Bayview Ave.)

Inspected on: December 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food area.

Wahlburgers (46 Blue Jays Way)

Inspected on: December 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Weston BBQ Restaurant (1872 Weston Rd.)