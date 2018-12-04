Eat & Drink
Sweet Jesus sold to owner of Yogen Fruz

Decked-out ice cream from Sweet Jesus is already all over Instagram, but the popular Toronto-based brand is about to get even more pervasive.

Prepare for birthday cake cones to become a part of the same empire that oversees Yogen Fruz, Yogurty’s, and Pinkberry, the considerably less fun-sounding International Franchising Inc. 

Sweet Jesus was founded in 2015 by Toronto restaurant group Monarch & Misfits, and over the past three years has become one of the fastest-growing ice cream chains.

Not only does Scarborough Town Centre have a location, there are now outposts in the US, and even in the Middle East under the name Sweet Salvation. 

The chain owes much of its success to smart aesthetic-forward branding that incorporates street art influences and a provoking concept. So provoking, in fact, that the chain with items with names like Hella Nutella and Red Rapture has even come under fire from Christian groups.

This just means it’ll now be that much easier to get down with an over-the-top hot chocolate.

Hector Vasquez

