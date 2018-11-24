5 epic hot chocolate drinks in Toronto

Epic hot chocolate drinks are available in Toronto just in time for the frigid weather. While the city has plenty of places serving up excellent cups of hot cocoa, some local shops are taking the winter staple to new heights with wild ingredients and preparations.

Here are my picks for Toronto's most epic hot chocolate.

This Ossington spot dishes out next level drinks that are almost too pretty to drink. If you're looking for something to warm you up, order from their lineup of hot chocolates, featuring toppings like toasted marshmallows and graham crackers.

The Toronto-born ice cream chain may be famous for their epic soft serve, but come winter, they pull out all the stops on their drink menu. They have multiple hot chocolate options on the menu, but a real standout is their salted dark hot chocolate.

After you're done stuffing your face with fresh churros, wash it down with some s'mores hot chocolate that doesn't skimp on the marshmallow topping at this Cuban restaurant in Scarborough.

It's all about the brigadeiros at this chocolate shop in the Upper Beaches. If the bite-sized chocolates aren't delicious enough, you can also drink it this winter in the form of their brigadeiro hot chocolate.

Mini donuts aren't the only thing on winter menu at this dessert spot in Little Toyko. Opt to try their hot chocolate beverage, which is coated in a thick layer of roasted marshmallow.