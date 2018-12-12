Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
king west restaurants

The top 5 new restaurants on King West

New restaurants on King West are constantly outdoing each other. Flower-filled chocolate bombs, tables that make phones disappear, and hidden champagne speakeasies are just some of the novel concepts that brought diners to one of Toronto’s most active strips.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants on King West.

Mira

Boasting a chocolate bomb with flowers on the inside that’s become an Instagram hit, this Peruvian restaurant is tucked away down an alley off Wellington.

Rosina

Calabrian cuisine has a new home in Toronto at this relaxed spot serving pizza and wine.

Sara Restaurant

On Portland, this new restaurant makes understatement an overstatement with smart minimalist design and thoughtful small sharing plates of sashimi, dumplings and latkes.

Marbl

This restaurant replacing Fring’s right at Spadina is, indeed, filled with marble, serves a mean steak, and sports a secretive champagne lounge in the basement.

Bootleg Smokehouse

King and Spadina got a smoked meat destination this year in the form of this restaurant doing done-up classics.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Mira

