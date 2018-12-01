Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
danforth restaurants

The top 5 new restaurants on the Danforth

New restaurants on the Danforth offer a wide range of cuisines utilizing ingredients that range from the local to the Mediterranean. Greek, Tibetan, and something called “bi-coastal” food are on just some of the new menus that have popped up in this area of town.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants on the Danforth.

Soula’s

When only mezes, flaming saganaki, and hearty Greek entrees will do, head to this lively restaurant near Logan.

Momo Hut

Nothing is more comforting than steamy Tibetan dumplings smothered in spicy gravy, otherwise known as momos. Now the Danforth has this new place to get them right across from Chester station.

The Ellery

A stone’s throw from Woodbine station resides this go-to for elevated bar food like charcuterie boards and burgers.

City Betty

The east and west coast come together in elegant plates that gather ingredients like Ontario ribeye and Fogo Island crab and shrimp at this spot near Greenwood.

Cumin Kitchen

Upscale takes on authentic Indian are always welcome in any neighbourhood, and now this neighbourhood has a new spot for them near Glebemount.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Soula's

