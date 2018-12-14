Eat & Drink
Popular Toronto seafood restaurant is shutting down

One of Toronto's popular seafood joints is closing.

It's only been two years since Lbs., the sustainable seafood restaurant pronounced "Pounds', moved into the ground floor of the office building at Yonge and Adelaide. 

Lobster lovers have until the end of this year to order the restaurant's massive Poseidon seafood tower with wine pairings until they close forever.

According to Lbs.'s owner, Jonathan Gonsenhauser, their New Year's Eve service will be the last dinner. No details on why the restaurant is closing have been given. 

