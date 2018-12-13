Foil top beer cans are coming to Toronto

One local beer brand is promising big things to come in 2019, including North America’s first foil top beer cans.

The design, which tops beer cans with a shiny foil tearaway seal, has already been adopted by some brands around the world like Estrella Jalisco.

It clearly makes the packaging stand out visually, with the benefit of ensuring your precious can of beer is uncontaminated.

Of course, not everyone is a fan.

Could beer companies agree to not put decretive tinfoil on the top of their bottles? I’m tired of looking like an idiot picking at foil when I could be drinking it. — Mistletoe Monte🎄 (@zRoweee) December 5, 2018

Now, Steam Whistle says they'll be bringing foil top cans to the Canadian market for the first time, starting around late January or early February.

When you imagine what the average beer can goes through on the way to your lips, it actually seems pretty phenomenal it’s taken this long for this practice to come to Canada.

Other plans for Steam Whistle for the new year include expanding the brand’s reach into Quebec and partnering with a US craft beer brand.