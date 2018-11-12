This Week on DineSafe: Papa John's, Thai Express, Kanga

This week on DineSafe saw one closure, of a Papa John's restaurant. Several other restaurants were given yellow cards for potential food contamination, but were only issued warnings.

Discover what other local restaurants were busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: November 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Ventilation)

Inspected on: November 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: November 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kanga (150 King St. West)

Inspected on: November 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: October 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: November 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Fail to ensure room kept free from live birds or animals, Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration

Inspected on: November 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration

Inspected on: November 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration

Inspected on: November 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food