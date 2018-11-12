Eat & Drink
This Week on DineSafe: Papa John's, Thai Express, Kanga

This week on DineSafe saw one closure, of a Papa John's restaurant. Several other restaurants were given yellow cards for potential food contamination, but were only issued warnings. 

Discover what other local restaurants were busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Papa John's (255 Dundas St. East)
  • Inspected on: November 7, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Ventilation)
B Espresso Bar (111 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: November 9, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Thai Express (40 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 9, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kanga (150 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 9, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Henry VIII Ale House (3078 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 30, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
BTrust Supermarket (1105 Wilson St.)
  • Inspected on: November 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Fail to ensure room kept free from live birds or animals, Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration
VIP Snooker (301 Ellesmere Rd.)
  • Inspected on: November 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration
Kothur Indian Cuisine (649 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: November 7, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration
The Boil Bar (664 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: November 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food
GB Hand-Pulled Noodles (66 Edward St.)
  • Inspected on: November 8, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

