Union Station's new food court is finally opening next week

Union Station's food options are about to get a lot better. On the heels of a new wave of restaurants and bakeries includng Amano, Union Chicken, Biscotteria Forno Cultura and Calii Love, the long awaited food court is set to finally open next week.

On Monday, November 26, the food court will be the first area to open of a new retail level. The 25,000-square-foot space will seat 600 and feature 10 food vendors.

Around 80 per cent of vendors should be ready to serve on opening day: Sushi Shop, Shanghai 360, Loaded Pierogi, Bangkok Buri, Pizza Pizza, Tim Hortons, Paramount Fine Foods and McDonald’s. Roywoods and Scaccia will open a little later.

Design undertaken by Partisans, the same team behind the famously lovely Bar Raval, means the area should not only provide convenience but look beautiful too.

Now Wvrst just needs to open in the York Promenade, and we’ll be all set for everything from sausage and beer to jerk chicken in Union Station.