This Week on DineSafe: Toronto Christmas Market, Constantine, Wimpy's Diner, Kanpai

This week on DineSafe, there's no closures to report. However, we learn that multiple vendors at the Toronto Christmas Market landed conditional passes from health inspectors.

Discover what other Toronto restaurants got busted this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: November 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Caldense Bakery (3497 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: November 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Inspected on: November 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Healthy Butcher (298 Eglinton St. West)

Inspected on: November 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tone Sushi (414 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: November 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: November 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Inspected on: November 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Constantine (15 Charles St. East)

Inspected on: November 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Dough Bakeshop (173 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: November 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: November 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Beaver Cafe (1192 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: November 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Canbe Foods (1760 Ellesmere Rd.)

Inspected on: November 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration, and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Nuit Social (1168 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: November 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kanpai (252 Carlton St.)

Inspected on: November 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Laibela Cuisine (869 Bloor St. West)