This Week on DineSafe: Toronto Christmas Market, Constantine, Wimpy's Diner, Kanpai

This week on DineSafe, there's no closures to report. However, we learn that multiple vendors at the Toronto Christmas Market landed conditional passes from health inspectors.
Wimpy's Diner (3555 St. Clair Ave. East)
- Inspected on: November 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: November 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tone Sushi (414 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: November 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: November 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 21, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 21, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 21, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: November 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration, and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: November 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kanpai (252 Carlton St.)
- Inspected on: November 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: November 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.