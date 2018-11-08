Steam Whistle launching cannabis beer and other weed products

Toronto's favourite green-bottled beer brand intends to go even greener with the addition of weed.

Steam Whistle Brewing, founded right here in the 6ix circa 1998, is reportedly "engaged in active discussions" with multiple cannabis producers to either launch a joint beverage venture or bring actual marijuana into the Roundhouse.

Brewery president Andy Burgess told BNN Bloomberg this week that his company has been looking into producing cannabis-infused beverages, à la Molson Coors.

He also alluded to the possibility of launching a Steam Whistle-branded cannabis line and eventually opening up a pot shop at the tourist-heavy Roundhouse Park building on Bremner Boulevard.

Burgess declined to say which cannabis producers Steam Whistle has been in talks with, only that it was "likely" they'd partner with a Canadian company.

"The bottom line is that our brand and the building, our distribution, and the popularity of our beer is of interest to the cannabis space," he said.

"I do think that cannabis, over the long term, provides an alternative to alcohol that we have to be cognizant about."