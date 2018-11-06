Second Cup is converting some cafes into cannabis dispensaries

Second Cup is once again proving its adaptability in an ever-changing market (remember when it added Pinkberry?) by converting several of its existing stores into recreational cannabis dispensaries.

The Mississauga-based cafe chain announced in its third-quarter earnings report on Monday that two conversions are already underway in Alberta and that "many more locations in Ontario have been identified as attractive candidates" for conversion into pot shops.

It's all part of a previously announced partnership with Ontario's National Access Cannabis Corp.

coming to Forest Hill Village, etc. etc. — The Second Cup Ltd. says it has started a strategic review of the coffee chain company despite reporting improved financial results and continuing on its plan to sell recreational cannabis. https://t.co/xKrdNwcbaN — 12:36 🌯 the news burrito 🌯 (@1236) November 5, 2018

The two companies say they intend to build a network of branded stores under the name Meta Cannabis Supply Co. in provinces where cannabis is legally permissible (so, all of them, I guess.)

Of course, Toronto will need to wait until spring of 2019 to get their java, froyo and weed fix all in once place, as marijuana sales are still restricted here to the Ontario government's own online store.

Analysts say we could see at least 1,000 different brick-and-mortar cannabis outlets open across the province after given the go ahead April 1 — but how many of them will have Pinkberry?