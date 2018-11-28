10 new restaurants in Toronto with stunning interior design

New Toronto restaurants are home to stunning interior design as well as some of the city’s most cutting-edge cuisine. The places to see and be seen (and of course to take selfies), fashionistas who love to eat and drink will fit right in with the decor of these places.

Here are some of the newest restaurants in Toronto with stunning interior design.

Design by Studio Munge incorporates fresh white accents, dangling light fixtures, handmade terracotta tiles, custom drawings and pottery at this Distillery District restaurant.

Neon, Ralph Lauren chandeliers and cow horns all ooze big, splashy and cushy vibes at this luxe neo-modern steakhouse in Etobicoke.

A cocktail bar you can have a full meal at and an optionally private back room with exposed brick and fringed chandeliers distinguish this vegan chain’s largest location yet, on Front near Church.

Eliminating distraction was the aim of designers ODAMI and MiiM when it came to this clean space on Portland where phone cubbies are incorporated seamlessly into the tables.

Sushi is placed centre stage at this restaurant on Ossington by Toronto’s Navigate Design, with a 360-degree wraparound bar encircling the chefs and oversized graphic Japanese wallpaper floating overhead.

Omar Gandhi pumped this space in East Chinatown dating back to 1885 full of Baltic birch, clad the outside in cedar and created lofty skylights that freshen up the new location of this old brunch favourite.

If pop art, neon, and sculptures of pallets loaded with money are your style, you’ll have a ball gramming the night away at this King West bar.

Pastel colours and retro Hong Kong influences are the main features of this dreamy new Chinese restaurant on Dundas West.

Low ceilings that are intended to mimic the flowing ceilings of market tents set this new Mexican effort in Little Italy apart.

A main dining room surrounded by traditionally glass-blown vases revolves around an open kitchen at this ground floor boutique hotel restaurant near Yonge and Bloor.