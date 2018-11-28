Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto restaurants interior design

10 new restaurants in Toronto with stunning interior design

New Toronto restaurants are home to stunning interior design as well as some of the city’s most cutting-edge cuisine. The places to see and be seen (and of course to take selfies), fashionistas who love to eat and drink will fit right in with the decor of these places.

Here are some of the newest restaurants in Toronto with stunning interior design.

Madrina

Design by Studio Munge incorporates fresh white accents, dangling light fixtures, handmade terracotta tiles, custom drawings and pottery at this Distillery District restaurant.

harrys steakhouse toronto

The neon signs and cozy browns give Harry's an old-timey feel that also feels modern. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Harry’s Steak

Neon, Ralph Lauren chandeliers and cow horns all ooze big, splashy and cushy vibes at this luxe neo-modern steakhouse in Etobicoke.

fresh on front toronto

Each location of Fresh is different, but this one feels crisp, clean, and modern. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Fresh on Front

A cocktail bar you can have a full meal at and an optionally private back room with exposed brick and fringed chandeliers distinguish this vegan chain’s largest location yet, on Front near Church.

sara toronto

The designers of Sara wanted zero distractions for visitors, so the space is simple and monochromatic. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Sara

Eliminating distraction was the aim of designers ODAMI and MiiM when it came to this clean space on Portland where phone cubbies are incorporated seamlessly into the tables.

narami toronto

Narami's design sets it apart from your typical sushi spot. Photo by Hector Vasquez. 

Narami

Sushi is placed centre stage at this restaurant on Ossington by Toronto’s Navigate Design, with a 360-degree wraparound bar encircling the chefs and oversized graphic Japanese wallpaper floating overhead.

lady marmalade toronto

This popular brunch spot used to be in Leslieville, but now calls this sleek space home. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Lady Marmalade

Omar Gandhi pumped this space in East Chinatown dating back to 1885 full of Baltic birch, clad the outside in cedar and created lofty skylights that freshen up the new location of this old brunch favourite.

regulars toronto

The eclectic Regulars is lined with interesting artwork, which give it a fantastic visual character. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Regulars

If pop art, neon, and sculptures of pallets loaded with money are your style, you’ll have a ball gramming the night away at this King West bar.

soso food club toronto

Brilliant colours at SoSo give it a fun vibe that sets it apart. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

SoSo Food Club

Pastel colours and retro Hong Kong influences are the main features of this dreamy new Chinese restaurant on Dundas West.

quetzal toronto

The unique ceilings at Quetzal give it an almost space-age vibe while remaining grounded. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Quetzal

Low ceilings that are intended to mimic the flowing ceilings of market tents set this new Mexican effort in Little Italy apart.

constantine toronto

Situated inside Andorre House, Constantine is a stunning modern display. Photo by Jesse Milns. 

Constantine

A main dining room surrounded by traditionally glass-blown vases revolves around an open kitchen at this ground floor boutique hotel restaurant near Yonge and Bloor.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Madrina

