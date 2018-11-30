The top 10 gourmet gift baskets in Toronto for Christmas

Gift baskets in Toronto for Christmas presents don’t need to be boring, stuffy, old-fashioned wicker hampers wrapped in too many layers of cellophane, filled with weird stuff no one wants wasting away in the corner of an office. Modern bundles can contain anything from fancy cheeses to gourmet macarons to artisanal chocolate.

Here are my picks for the top gift baskets in Toronto right now.

This revered Etobicoke specialty foods shop custom-designs every single gift basket, working with your personal selections or making recommendations. Of course, specialty cheeses are in no short supply here, but panettone is an especially popular inclusion for Christmas.

For a splurge, head to one of multiple locations of this boutique grocery store to splash out on a gift basket of anything from Brandon Olsen chocolates or Chuck Hughes products to a $330 caviar basket.

Go for the Sweet Bounty fruit basket with pineapple, oranges, grapes, apples and pears, or the slightly more indulgent Gourmet Country Picnic with Farm Boy brand crackers and chocolate bars, chocolate hazelnut spread, snacks and cheeses from this organic grocery store with an Etobicoke location.

Themed gift baskets take all the guesswork out of giving with options like a sweet and savoury basket, office sharing basket, festive basket and more from this gourmet grocer with multiple Toronto locations.

Design a custom curated candy basket based around your price point, rather than the other way around when you order from this darling Dundas West store.

Gift baskets are themed around Christmas, drinking chocolate and love from this artisanal chocolatier in the Distillery and on King West.

Colourful gift baskets oozing modern style are sure to impress, and the macarons and bonbons inside follow up on the promise of the pretty packaging from multiple Toronto locations of this patisserie.

Epic gift baskets from this showstopper bakery near Avenue and Lawrence include a chocolate chip cookie mix, hot chocolate stick, cookies, jam, candy, a Rolling Pin mug, a popcorn lollipop, meringues, and (wait for it) chocolate-covered Oreos.

Gift baskets have lasting use beyond their original purpose from this Annex chocolatier, with a modern red non-denominational bowl or cute Christmas basket filled with items like truffles, bonbons, marzipan pine cones, chocolate ginger, orange peel and caramelized hazelnuts.

Pastel gift askets from this allergen-free bakery with locations in Yorkville and Saks Food Hall might include items like biscotti and teas.