Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Jack Astor's, 7 West, Playa Cabana Cantina, Starbucks, Mean Bao

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe we discover that three Toronto restaurants landed in serious hot water with Toronto health inspectors. Playa Cabana Catina, Jack Astor's on John St. and South Sea Restaurant were all shutdown after inspection.

Learn what other local spots got carded this week on DineSafe.

Coffee Time (2146 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 22, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Playa Cabana Catina (2883 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 22, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects).
7 West (7 Charles St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Jack Astor's (133 John St.)
  • Inspected on: October 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects).
Mean Bao (333 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: October 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Office Pub (117 John St.)
  • Inspected on: October 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Caldense Bakery (337 Symington Rd.)
  • Inspected on: October 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 2, Significant: 7, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
South Sea Restaurant (1330 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner adversely affecting sanitary operation.
Starbucks (1740 Avenue Rd.)
  • Inspected on: October 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Baskin Robbins (1001 Sandhurst Cir.)
  • Inspected on: October 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
What A Bagel (4884 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: October 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (3140 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: October 26, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: Jack Astor's, 7 West, Playa Cabana Cantina, Starbucks, Mean Bao

5 spectacular rooftop bars in Toronto open all year long

15 restaurants in downtown Toronto not just for tourists

15 date restaurants in Toronto that won't let you down

One of Toronto’s favourite macaron cafes has closed

Toronto Food Events: Butter Tart Festival, Free Milk Tea, Trinidadian Feast

Popular Mexican restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

The top 5 new Indian restaurants in Toronto