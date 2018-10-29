This Week on DineSafe: Jack Astor's, 7 West, Playa Cabana Cantina, Starbucks, Mean Bao

This week on DineSafe we discover that three Toronto restaurants landed in serious hot water with Toronto health inspectors. Playa Cabana Catina, Jack Astor's on John St. and South Sea Restaurant were all shutdown after inspection.
Learn what other local spots got carded this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: October 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: October 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects).
7 West (7 Charles St. West)
- Inspected on: October 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects).
- Inspected on: October 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 2, Significant: 7, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner adversely affecting sanitary operation.
- Inspected on: October 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: October 25, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: October 25, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 26, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.