This Week on DineSafe: Jack Astor's, 7 West, Playa Cabana Cantina, Starbucks, Mean Bao

This week on DineSafe we discover that three Toronto restaurants landed in serious hot water with Toronto health inspectors. Playa Cabana Catina, Jack Astor's on John St. and South Sea Restaurant were all shutdown after inspection.

Learn what other local spots got carded this week on DineSafe.

Coffee Time (2146 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: October 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Playa Cabana Catina (2883 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: October 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects).

7 West (7 Charles St. West)

Inspected on: October 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: October 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects).

Mean Bao (333 Bay St.)

Inspected on: October 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Office Pub (117 John St.)

Inspected on: October 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Caldense Bakery (337 Symington Rd.)

Inspected on: October 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 2, Significant: 7, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

South Sea Restaurant (1330 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: October 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner adversely affecting sanitary operation.

Starbucks (1740 Avenue Rd.)

Inspected on: October 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Baskin Robbins (1001 Sandhurst Cir.)

Inspected on: October 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

What A Bagel (4884 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: October 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (3140 Dufferin St.)