Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rooftop bars toronto

5 spectacular rooftop bars in Toronto open all year long

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Some rooftop bars in Toronto are actually open all year round, despite local temps dipping below freezing. Stop scrambling to schedule that patio date before your favourites close and head to one of these all-season rooftop spots with great views and drinks to help cool down or warm up. 

Here are my picks for rooftop bars in Toronto open year round. 

Lavelle

The bar area at this rooftop hotspot completely encloses during the winter, so there’s no need to quit gazing dreamily at the CN Tower, cocktail in hand, just because the summer months are over. 

Hemingway’s 

There are multiple upper-level and patio areas at this Yorkville institution, so you can always find a spot to cozy up with heating and overhead coverage even when temperatures drop. 

The Pilot

This multi-storey haunt secreted away on Cumberland has a rooftop patio with a retractable covering and heating that closes for barely a month or two, usually always ready to go for another lengthy season by St. Paddy’s day. 

Drake Sky Yard 

An outdoor space opens up in the summer but narrow, moody sections of this upper floor bar at one of Toronto’s best boutique hotels remain open all winter long. Take in local art and sip expertly designed cocktails. 

Rooftop at the Broadview Hotel

Outdoor spaces ring a warm and modern indoor area that still affords views of Toronto’s idyllic Riverside neighbourhood with floor-to-ceiling windows and glorious skylights. Unwind with a locally-themed cocktail and take it all in all year long.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at the Rooftop at the Broadview Hotel

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

5 spectacular rooftop bars in Toronto open all year long

15 restaurants in downtown Toronto not just for tourists

15 date restaurants in Toronto that won't let you down

One of Toronto’s favourite macaron cafes has closed

Toronto Food Events: Butter Tart Festival, Free Milk Tea, Trinidadian Feast

Popular Mexican restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

The top 5 new Indian restaurants in Toronto

There are no longer free coffee or snacks at the Toronto Island airport