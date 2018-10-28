5 spectacular rooftop bars in Toronto open all year long

Some rooftop bars in Toronto are actually open all year round, despite local temps dipping below freezing. Stop scrambling to schedule that patio date before your favourites close and head to one of these all-season rooftop spots with great views and drinks to help cool down or warm up.

Here are my picks for rooftop bars in Toronto open year round.

The bar area at this rooftop hotspot completely encloses during the winter, so there’s no need to quit gazing dreamily at the CN Tower, cocktail in hand, just because the summer months are over.

There are multiple upper-level and patio areas at this Yorkville institution, so you can always find a spot to cozy up with heating and overhead coverage even when temperatures drop.

This multi-storey haunt secreted away on Cumberland has a rooftop patio with a retractable covering and heating that closes for barely a month or two, usually always ready to go for another lengthy season by St. Paddy’s day.

An outdoor space opens up in the summer but narrow, moody sections of this upper floor bar at one of Toronto’s best boutique hotels remain open all winter long. Take in local art and sip expertly designed cocktails.

Outdoor spaces ring a warm and modern indoor area that still affords views of Toronto’s idyllic Riverside neighbourhood with floor-to-ceiling windows and glorious skylights. Unwind with a locally-themed cocktail and take it all in all year long.