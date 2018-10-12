The top 10 restaurants in Yorkville right now

Restaurants in Yorkville right now are hotter than ever. This Toronto neighbourhood has played host to places at the top of their game for a while now, but the current food era in this glitzy part of town is nothing short of a Renaissance.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants in Yorkville right now.

Traditional Italian gets a smart and modern twist at this restaurant festooned with pop art that features a white piano and a moody cocktail lounge space.

Upscale Italian has had its home in Toronto at this luxurious restaurant for over 25 years.

Mediterranean whole fish roasted in a wood oven are the signature of this velvet-curtained ode to the hearth.

This teeny restaurant directly above Bay station bustles all day long with those stopping in for a taste of the latest regularly changing menu accompanied by carefully curated wines.

Vegans are no longer confined to co-ops and fast casual concepts. This sophisticated restaurant with a menu designed by David Lee impresses on all levels, regardless of being meat-free.

One of the most charming patios in the city lies behind this Mediterranean restaurant that also serves Insta-worthy cocktails.

Be seated feet from where your French meal is prepared at this dreamy itty bitty restaurant set back from the street.

The Four Seasons outpost of this trustworthy Italian restaurant in Yorkville focuses on seafood, especially epic crudo platters.

Chinese might be more closely associated with the Spadina and Dundas neighbourhoods of Toronto, but that doesn’t mean dim sum is out of the question when it comes to a Yorkville lunch.

A menu of high-end French bistro classics makes this member of the Alo family the most salivated over yet.