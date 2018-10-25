The top 5 new Indian restaurants in Toronto

Indian restaurants in Toronto are popping up all the time, but every once in a while a special crop opens up. These places might do stunning renditions of familiar staples like butter chicken and biryani, but also go way beyond that. Hit up these newly opened restaurants for a taste of flavours from all over South Asia.

Here are my picks for the top new Indian restaurants in Toronto.

This surprisingly spacious restaurant at the Shops at Don Mills serves butter chicken in bao and poutine form as well as Nepalese momos.

A chef previously known for his mastery of curries at Tich has opened his own humble corner spot in the Junction. The space may be small but the flavours of classic saag paneer, aloo gobi and butter chicken are big and bold.

This chain restaurant with its first Canadian location in Scarborough now boasts the widest variety of traditional Indian mixed rice dishes anywhere.

Presentation goes hand-in-hand with traditional recipes at this restaurant steps from Davisville station, where feasts of kebabs and naan-covered biryani bowls are ideal for sharing.

Bengali cuisine and Desi brunch are the two main focal points at this charming Scarborough restaurant. Enjoy poached eggs with achari and flatbread or share large boards of South Asian apps.