Filipino restaurant Lamesa is leaving Queen Street

The Filipino restaurant Lamesa will be abandoning its location on Queen St. West, where it's served modern takes on Pinoy cuisine for the past six years.

According to owner Lester Sabilano, the restaurant will be moving into the space of its sister restaurant Lasa up at St. Clair West.

The Lamesa brand will dissolve completely, though its legacy will live on in Lasa's new menu, which will feature a mix of classic Filipino items like chicken adobo along with modern takes.

Lamesa's popular weekend brunches and Sunday evening kamayan feasts will still be available, as will Lasa's takeout lunch menu.

"Filipino cuisine is something we brought to downtown Toronto," says Sabilano. "But it's more about identifying St. Clair as a location to be at, as opposed to Queen being the location to not be."

Aside from the fact that the building where Lasa now sits has been in Sabilano's family since 1995, Sabilano says the rent on St. Clair is three times lower than the cost to operate on busy Queen West.

"I think its a move for longevity," he says.

Now, Lamesa is looking for someone to take over their lease—which is just about up—at 669 Queen St. West. They're looking for "the right person," so it's unclear when exactly they'll be making their move.

"It really depends on when the right deal comes," says Sabilano. Until then, Lamesa will remain open.