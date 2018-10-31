Toronto is getting a sprawling new supper club open only one day a week

Toronto food lovers, get ready to party like it’s 1907...but only once a week.

Grand Bizarre is a new weekly supper club open that will be open only on Saturdays in the historic 41,000-square-foot Toronto Event Centre. It's being billed as “a social dining experience that encourages guests to get up, explore and engage in their surroundings.”

According to a press release, the “feast for the senses” simultaneously promises “the end to modern dining” as well as “innovative cocktails and wild foods” along the lines of nitrogen sashimi and sundaes, fried chicken bao and Toronto’s coveted Ziggy Stardust chocolate eggs.

Menus will change every week.

Reservations can only be made for groups of eight or more. For any group of seven or less, it’s walk-ins only based on availability. Instead of a bill coming at the end of the meal, diners will use “bizarre chips” to purchase items from “food bars.”

The space, topped by a 60-foot-high glass crystal dome, will be decked out in an “eclectic mix of decor elements from different styles and eras.”

Seatings will be at 6:30, 9:30 and midnight. There’s also the “Bar Bizarre” standing cocktail bar open for walk-ins only at 6:30, as well as booking options for private dining.

The Grand Bizarre is scheduled to open this December at 15 Saskatchewan Road in the Exhibition Place grounds.