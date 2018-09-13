The top 5 new French restaurants in Toronto

New French restaurants in Toronto have given us more reasons than ever in our predominantly Anglo town to say "ooh la la!" Chefs with a love of French technique and dishes are whipping up new breads, pates, and poutine and stocking up on butter and wine at these newly opened restaurants across the city.

Here are my picks for the top new French restaurants in Toronto.

The chef behind now-shuttered Frank’s Kitchen in Little Italy has opened a new high-end French spot on St. Clair West that puts out an ever-changing menu of theatrical innovations, such as resplendent breads, seafood and desserts.

Wine and bread are two staples of French cuisine, and nowhere is doing them better right now than this brand new restaurant from the folks behind Superpoint. House sourdough is the beginning of a menu full of meats, cheeses, roast chicken and other delights.

This place started out at Runnymede station, but has now travelled to a location near Dundas and Bathurst. You can still expect their delicious renditions of chicken liver pate and duck confit with a French-style brunch on weekends.

This buzzworthy new Yorkville restaurant from the people (perhaps obviously) behind Alo and Aloette takes French ingredients like foie gras to the next level.

French bistro food still has its place in Toronto at this place in Little Italy that does classics, like bone marrow and beef cheek poutine in a kitchen open to the back dining room.