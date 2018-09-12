The top 5 new dessert cafes in Toronto

New dessert cafes in Toronto let you take your sweet time indulging in even sweeter treats. Complete with comfy seating and maybe even some WiFi, you can post up at any of these new arrivals and revel in your sugar rush post-dessert.

Here are my picks for the top new desserts cafes in Toronto.

Take a seat on one of the exceptionally comfy chairs at this purple hued cafe in Yorkville, where you can feast on all things purple sweet potato. It's a soothing little subterraneous spot, and if you stick around long enough you may be tempted to try the matcha items on their menu too.

Lots of natural lighting, coffee, and sweet, chewy loukoumades—those delicious traditional Greek honey balls—make this bakery and cafe on Coxwell worth a visit. Everything here is vegan too, for those who want to hang in a butter- and egg-free environment.

Aside from having some of the prettiest cakes and tarts you'll ever see, this patisserie just a few minutes from North York subway station also has a menu of dainty drinks, all served in a bright and airy space with tons of outlets for computer work.

This spacious space in the stockyards has everything from high tea to lunch items to elegant desserts like sundaes and creme brulée. Take a seat under their epic ceiling that looks like a nest, replete with flying birds.

Head downstairs to this snug underground treasure in Chinatown that serves traditional Chinese sweet soups and ridiculously towering brick toasts. Spadina can get pretty overwhelming—this chill spot is a welcome escape from all that downtown hecticness.